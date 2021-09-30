Sikkim beats J&K in Women’s U-19 match

Srinagar: J&K Women’s Under-19 team suffered three wicket defeat at the hands of Sikkim in their opening match of the Under 19 One Day Trophy- 2021-22 at Railway Stadium , Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Batting first, J&K suffered a collapse, bundling out for a paltry total of 78 runs in 35.4 overs. Ananya Sharma with 32 not out was the highest scorer for them while BawandeepKaur scored 20. In the J & K batting lineup, six batswomen failed to open their account and got out for a duck. For Sikkim, Dikcha took three wickets.