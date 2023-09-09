Silver Rolling Inter-School Basketball Tournament concludes

Srinagar: Joint Director, Youth Services and Sports Department Kashmir Waseem Raja participated in the concluding ceremony of the Silver Rolling Inter-School Trophy as chief guest.
A statement said that Raja applauded the organisers for conducting the tournament for the talented students of different schools in the Srinagar district.
“It’s heartwarming to see children playing. It gives us hope that our future is safe. Sports is being prioritised by the current Government and it is yielding good results. Sports play a pivotal role in the overall development of children and youth” he added.
Waseem Raja also appreciated the efforts of BOMIS, Pampore in providing holistic education to the children and initiating the invitational tournament with other schools in the Valley. He also appreciated the infrastructure and assured that the Department of YS&S will utilise the available resources in BOMIS to further the participation of youth in games and sports.
Organised by Birla Open Minds International School, Pampore the Final Match of the 1st Annual BML Welfare Trust Silver Rolling Inter-School Basketball Trophy 2023 (U-17 Girls) was won by MGS.
The Invitational Knockout Tournament saw some of the most adrenaline-packed and amazing matches between the finest teams of the valley like DPS, RP School, GVEI, Mallinson etc. However, the final match was held between GVEI and Mallinson in the BOMIS Campus. The match started on a good note but MGS took the lead from the first quarter and emerged victorious by 48-12.
Insha Bashir, International Wheelchair Basketball Player and National Award Winner, Ghulam Hassan District Youth Services and Sports Officer Srinagar, Masarat Andrabi ZPEO Pampore and RJ Sameem among many others.