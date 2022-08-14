Sindhu pulls out of World Championships owing to stress fracture

New Delhi, Aug 13: India's star shuttler P V Sindhu on Saturday pulled out of the upcoming BWF World Championships owing to a stress fracture on her left foot.
In a statement which she shared on Twitter, the double Olympic medallist confirmed that she will be missing the 2022 World Championships.
Sindhu has won the World Championships gold in 2019, along with two silver medals and two bronze.
"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the world championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could," Sindhu said in the statement.
"The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love," she added.