Sindhu pulls out of World Championships owing to stress fracture

Sindhu has won the World Championships gold in 2019, along with two silver medals and two bronze.

"While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the world championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could," Sindhu said in the statement.