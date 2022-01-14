Sindhu, Sen enter semifinals of India Open

Top seed Sindhu, a former world champion, got the better of compatriot AshmitaChaliha 21-7 21-18 in 36 minutes, while Sen rallied his way to a hard-fought 14-21 21-9 21-14 victory over H S Prannoy in another all-Indian quarterfinal.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad set up a women’s singles last four clash with Thailand’s sixth seed SupanidaKatethong, who entered the semifinals after the third-seeded Yeo Jia Min of Singapore pulled out of the tournament due to “high fever”.