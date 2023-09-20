Siraj becomes new top-ranked bowler in ODIs

New Delhi: India fast bowler Mohammad Siraj has re-grabbed the number one position among bowlers in the latest update to ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings after his sensational haul of 6-21 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Siraj first grabbed the top position in January this year and was displaced by Josh Hazlewood in March, has surged eight spots after his memorable and deadly performance that helped dismiss Sri Lanka for just 50 runs.

His performance enabled India to complete a 10-wicket victory for clinch their eighth Asia Cup title. Overall, Siraj finished the 2023 Asia Cup with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2. South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj is another big mover in the men’s ODI bowler rankings.

Maharaj, who helped South Africa become just the fifth team to win a five-match ODI series after losing the first two matches, had figures of four for 33 in the final match that helped him finish with eight wickets in the series at an economy rate of just 4.07 and reach 15th position, 10 places above his previous career best ranking.