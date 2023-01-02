Skalzangling FC lifts 4th LAKSH Football trophy

Srinagar, Jan 2: Skalzangling FC defeated MEWSL Academy by 6-0 in the finale to lift the title of the 4th LAKSH Football trophy.
The famous sports event for Ladakhis outside Ladakh concluded this evening here at mini Stadium Parade Ground Jammu. On the occasion Chairman/CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while AS Jamwal Divisional Sports Officer attended the programme as guest of honour.
Earlier Skalzangling football Club defeated Himalayan Gunners by 2-1 and Mewsl Academy defeated Indus Chuchot by 1-0 to enter into the finals respectively.
Talking to the media, founder director Laksh society Ladakh Sajeed Jafri said, “the event is organized with the purpose to build a strong bondage between the sportsman of Leh and Kargil besides combating drug addiction and lessen screen time of both sportsperson sports lovers”.
Speaking on the occasion Feroz Khan lauded the role of LAKSH society for providing a platform and successfully conducting a high-standard football event for Ladakh footballers.
The event was supported by LAHDC Kargil, ROOH International School Leh Ladakh, Doon International School Jammu and Redbird Shoes.