Skalzangling FC lifts 4th LAKSH Football trophy

The famous sports event for Ladakhis outside Ladakh concluded this evening here at mini Stadium Parade Ground Jammu. On the occasion Chairman/CEC Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while AS Jamwal Divisional Sports Officer attended the programme as guest of honour.

Earlier Skalzangling football Club defeated Himalayan Gunners by 2-1 and Mewsl Academy defeated Indus Chuchot by 1-0 to enter into the finals respectively.