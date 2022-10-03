Skyrunning event held in Srinagar

Srinagar: At Astanmarg, Harwan, here on Sunday, a skyrunning competition organised by J&K Skyrunning Association took place.

Competitions in the sub-junior, junior, senior, and veteran categories were held in separate male and female groups.

In the senior male 18-30 yrs category, Arif Ahmad, Mudasir Afzal and Rashu bagged the first three positions respectively while in the senior female category, Iqra Banu, Ribu and Zareena bagged three positions respectively.

In the junior boys, 14-18 years category, Adnan, Shahnawaz and Pervaiz Ahmad bagged the first three positions while in the girls junior category, Sara, Madeeha and Zahida Akhter bagged the first three positions respectively. In the sub-junior Under-14 girl's category Yumba Pervaiz, Nabeela Khan and Asra Arif bagged the first three positions respectively while in the boy's sub-junior category, Ikhlaq Hussain, Tawheed Shabir and Aatif Nazir bagged first three positions respectively.

In the senior above 30 age group category, Aadil, Mushtaq Ahmed Dar and Mushtaq bagged the first three positions respectively.

In the event athletes from various athletic clubs in Kashmir participated.