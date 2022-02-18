SL Series: Will Kohli take bubble break for T20s

New Delhi, Feb 18: Rohit Sharma will be officially named the captain of the Indian Test team ahead of the home series against Sri Lanka while senior batter Virat Kohli might take a break from the preceding T20 series before playing his 100th five-day game in Mohali.
The Indian selectors led by chairman Chetan Sharma, who is currently in Kolkata for the T20 series against the West Indies, will be connecting with his colleagues who are on Ranji Trophy duty at various locations for team selection. It is expected that the squad will be announced in the next few days.
As per information available, Kohli could be given a short break from the bubble as the two Tests in Mohali (March 4-8) and Bangalore (March 12-16) will be followed by a direct bubble to bubble entry into various IPL squads.
However the good news for India is that Ravindra Jadeja has recovered from his knee injury that ruled him out of the South Africa and West Indies series.
"Jadeja is fit and available but Washington Sundar won't play the Sri Lanka series. Also KL Rahul looks doubtful at least for the T20 series. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are although expected to be back after their much earned break," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Shubman Gill's current fitness status couldn't be independently verified.
Wriddhiman Saha is not playing, Ishant Sharma apparently has had a change of heart while Ajinkya Rahane has scored a gritty hundred while Cheteshwar Pujara's turn is still awaited in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.