SL Series: Will Kohli take bubble break for T20s

The Indian selectors led by chairman Chetan Sharma, who is currently in Kolkata for the T20 series against the West Indies, will be connecting with his colleagues who are on Ranji Trophy duty at various locations for team selection. It is expected that the squad will be announced in the next few days.

As per information available, Kohli could be given a short break from the bubble as the two Tests in Mohali (March 4-8) and Bangalore (March 12-16) will be followed by a direct bubble to bubble entry into various IPL squads.