SMAT SELECTION|Trial matches to be held from today

Srinagar: Trials matches of the Kashmir province probable players for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT) will be held from Saturday.

All the matches are scheduled to be played at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar.

Over 50 senior cricketers from all over Kashmir have been called up by J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) for the selection trials.

The players underwent through nets on Thursday and on Friday were involved in fitness drills.

The players also held interaction sessions with coachNishantaBordoloi.

Bordoloi is former Assam first class cricketer and has been involved with various high profile players and coaches over the years. He was also associated with Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab.

Bordoloi apart from holding interaction with Kashmir province cricketers also held sessions with Physios and trainers of JKCA.