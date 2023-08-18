Smith, Starc ruled out of Australia’s tour of South Africa

Melbourne, Aug 18: Australia’s premier batter Steve Smith and left-arm pace spearhead Mitchell Starc have been ruled out of the white-ball tour of South Africa due to injuries to the wrist and groin, respectively.

A report in cricket.com.au said despite the duo missing the South Africa tour, they are expected to be fully fit for the Men’s ODI World Cup in India from October 5 to November 19. As a result, Mitchell Marsh will be taking over as Australia’s captain for both white-ball formats in South Africa.