Snow Cricket Tournament inaugurated in Gurez

Bandipora, Mar 11: Additional Deputy Commissioner BandiporaWaseem Raja on Saturday inaugurated a Snow Cricket tournament and participated in a snow cricket match in Gurez in an endeavour to promote winter sports in Valley.
Officials said the local youth were highly appreciative of the gesture and complemented the efforts of district administration for promoting Gurez not only as a summer destination but as a winter destination as well.
Snow Cricket is being played in Gurez since last many years and is gaining popularity among local youth and adventure/winter sports lovers. The valley remains cut off through a road link as the valley receives huge snow during winters.
As people used to stay indoors, locals for the past few years started playing cricket on the accumulated snow surface bringing warmth amid the sub-zero temperature.
He said such activities will also help to promote winter tourism in the Gurez valley.
The Deputy Commissioner BandiporaDrOwais Ahmed has given categoric directions to the local administration of Gurez as well as the Youth Services and Sports department of Bandipora to promote such winter sports activities among youth in Gurez and other parts of the district so that the youth remain engaged with positive activities and don't fall prey to drug addiction and other negative pursuits.