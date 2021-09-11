Soft Tennis selection trials on Sep 13

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Soft Tennis Association is going to conduct selection trials and screening for senior men and women on September 13 at Tennis Courts, Gindun Stadium, Rajbagh here.

The selection would be held to select J&K players for participation in the upcoming 18th Senior National Soft Tennis Championship scheduled to be held at Devas, Madhya Pradesh from September 26 to 30.

As per Association players born on or before 2006 are eligible for participation in these selection trials.