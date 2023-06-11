Softball Athlete Rohil Rashid makes J&K proud

A statement here said that Rohil Rashid younger son of prominent Sports Promoter Abdul Rashid Ahanger from Village Takya Behram Shah from Anantnag will be participating in the Asian Softball Championship Japan 2023.

Rohil started his Sports Carrier in the Sport of Softball at the age of 11 from Inter School, Inter District, Inter Division, District Level, State and National level championships. After almost 21 years of struggle, Rohil got selected during the final Selection trials called by the Softball Association of India before that he was in various India camps conducted by SBAI in various States & Union Territories like Anantpur, Andhra Pradesh, Jalgaon, Maharashtra & Pondicherry.