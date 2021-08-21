Sopore Cup 2021 Affarwat-XI beat SKCC Sopore by 9 runs

Srinagar: In the ongoing Sopore Cup 30-over cricket tournament one match was played at Subhana Stadium Sopore on Saturday.

In the match Affarwat XI clashed with SKCC. Batting first, Affarwat-XI scored 235 for the loss of seven wickets in allotted 30 overs.

Sameer with 86 runs, Shahid Bashir with 32 and Taymoor Mir with 32 runs were the highest scorers for them.

In reply, SKCC Sopore were bundled out for 137 runs in 21 over’s. Junaid Kanjwal with 26 was the highest scorer for them. Shahid Bashir took four wickets for Affarwat-XI while Rayees Malik took three wickets.

Sameer was adjudged as man of the match for his innings.