Sopore Mega football tournament concludes

Sopore: At the Khushal stadium in Sopore, the major football competition known as the Ist Industrial Invitation Cup, which was put on by Industrial Estate Sopore in association with the J&k Sports Council, came to an end on Friday. Football team J&K Bank took first place.
In the competition, 48 teams from all over Kashmir took part. J&K Bank FC and ARCO football club competed in the final. There were many fans present to see the game.
J&K Bank FC defeated Arco FC in the game by a score of 4-0 to win the championship.
Nuzhat Gull, the secretary of the J&K Sports Council, was the chief guest at the event, while Bashir Ahmad Bhat, the joint secretary, as well as other Sopore-area sports leaders, were also present.
At the occasion, the Gull announced that the Sports Council will encourage the growth of all sporting events by setting up coaching camps for aspiring athletes in the valley.
The Industrial Organizing Body for the Invitation Cup is made up of a group of sports enthusiasts led by Javeed Ahmad Bhat, a well-known social activist who was instrumental in coming up with the concept for the cup.
The administration, particularly the J&K Sports Council, was thanked by civil groups, senior sports figures from the community, and residents for developing the sports infrastructure and establishing guidelines for participation in sports by the general public.