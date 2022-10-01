Sopore Mega football tournament concludes

Sopore: At the Khushal stadium in Sopore, the major football competition known as the Ist Industrial Invitation Cup, which was put on by Industrial Estate Sopore in association with the J&k Sports Council, came to an end on Friday. Football team J&K Bank took first place.

In the competition, 48 teams from all over Kashmir took part. J&K Bank FC and ARCO football club competed in the final. There were many fans present to see the game.

J&K Bank FC defeated Arco FC in the game by a score of 4-0 to win the championship.