Sopore siblings bag gold medals

Sopore, Apr 29: Two sisters Sofia Hilal and Farheena Hilal shined for J&K by bagging gold medals in the 5th National sports Kempo championship 2022 under the age group of 14, held at Bhagwati Nagar Jammu on April 23 and 24.
Sofia 12 years old and her sister Farheena 08 years old who hails from Sopore, was representing J&K in the event which was organized by Sports Kempo Association India and hosted by Sports Kempo Association Jammu and Kashmir.
Both the sisters of Franklin Institute Sopore were trained at Shahamdan Sports academy Sopore by their coach Manzoor Ahmad were the medal winners for the J&K.
Earlier Sofia has also bagged gold in the Karate-do national championship which was held in Himachal Pradesh in March 2022.
J&K Sports Kempo Association has hailed both sibling winners “Their coach, Manzoor Ahmad and Masrat Kar who runs Shahamdan Sports academy in Sopore also deserve applause for guiding and nurturing this young talent in this north Kashmir town Sopore.