Sopore Strikers win inaugural women's cricket match

This three-match cricket series, a joint effort by Aseem Foundation and the Indian army, marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in north Kashmir.

The tournament kicked off with an exciting match between the visiting Pune team and Sopore Strikers, where the home team emerged victorious in a thrilling contest that went down to the last over. This historic event marked the first-ever women's cricket match in Sopore town, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd from all walks of life. The Subhana stadium in Sopore was filled with citizens, army personnel, police officers, and top officials including GOC Kilo Force, Commander 7 Sector, COs of 32 and 22.