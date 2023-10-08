Sopore Strikers win inaugural women's cricket match

Sopore, Oct 8: Sopore Strikers secured a win in the inaugural women's cricket match, triumphing over the Pune team in an exhilarating 10-over contest.
This three-match cricket series, a joint effort by Aseem Foundation and the Indian army, marks a significant milestone for women's cricket in north Kashmir.
The tournament kicked off with an exciting match between the visiting Pune team and Sopore Strikers, where the home team emerged victorious in a thrilling contest that went down to the last over. This historic event marked the first-ever women's cricket match in Sopore town, drawing a large and enthusiastic crowd from all walks of life. The Subhana stadium in Sopore was filled with citizens, army personnel, police officers, and top officials including GOC Kilo Force, Commander 7 Sector, COs of 32 and 22.
Notable attendees also included ADC Sopore Shabir Ahmad Raina, MC President Masrat Rasool Kar, SRM Welkin Patron and Chairperson Haji Anayatullah, Baseema Aijaz, Sanctorum School MD Shakil Ashraf, Industrial Association President Javeed Bhat, Trade Body President Haji Ashraf Ganai, Govt Boys Higher Secondary Principal Mushtaq Ahmad Sopori, and Former MC President Baramulla Touseef Raina. Students from different institutions, including Shah e Hamdan Academy, were present and added to the lively atmosphere.
The match witnessed the skill and determination of the Pune women's team, who set a target of 100 runs for Sopore Strikers. In a nail-biting finish, the Strikers managed to chase down the target in the last over, showcasing their talent and resilience.