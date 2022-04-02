Sopore students shine in National Kick Boxing championship

Sopore, Apr 2: Students of Shahi-Hamdan Sports Academy Sopore have brought laurels for J&K by winning 16 medals in the National Kick Boxing Championship held in Himachal Pradesh.
In the event conducted by Himachal Pradesh Kick Boxing Association at Raja Virbhadra Singh stadium, Kumarhatti Solan, students from the academy bagged five gold, four silver and seven bronze medals.
Moiz Masoodi, Shah, Seerat ul Nabi, Hanan Dilawar, Majid Reyaz and Sahil Khan bagged gold medals, while Rabiya Nissar Dar, Syed Liza Nazki, Mohammad Zaid and Sofiya Hilal bagged silver medals. Nabiha Himayun, Mohammad Rahil, Shafqat Fayaz, Hanan Bhat, Arslan Shafiq and Mehak Bashir bagged bronze medals.
Syed Liza Nazki, who had earlier bagged a medal in the 7th Thai National Boxing Championship said that she was very happy to win the medal at a national level and she will work hard as her dream is to participate in Olympics.
"I am grateful to my parents as well as my coaches and teachers especially Masrat Rasool, who owns the Shahi Hamdan academy for their support and contribution,” Liza said.
She also urged the youth to never lose hope and believe in yourselves and their abilities. “Remain focused on your passion and the day will not be so far when you will succeed,” she said.