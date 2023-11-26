Sopore students shine in National Pencak Silat Championship

Srinagar, Nov 26: Students from the Shah-i-Hamdan Sports Academy in Sopore have brought laurels to their town and district by clinching gold, silver, and bronze medals in the recently concluded 11th Junior, Sub-Junior, and Pre-Teen (Boys and Girls) National Pencak Silat Championship.

The championship, held from November 23 to 26 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar, witnessed spirited performances from athletes nationwide.

A standout in the competition was 13-year-old Saira Khan, who hails from the Chinkipora area in North Kashmir’s Sopore town. Saira displayed a spectacular performance in her category, securing the Gold medal by competing against talented players from various parts of India.

Notably, Saira Khan is the first girl from Baramulla district to achieve this feat in the National Pencak Silat Championship.

Expressing her pride in representing the Shahi-Hamdan Sports Academy at the national level, Saira Khan’s achievement is a significant milestone for the academy and the region.

The academy’s head, Masrat Rasool Kar, Coach Manzoor Ahmad Dar, and the entire administration extended heartfelt congratulations to Saira Khan and her family for this remarkable success.