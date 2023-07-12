Sopore’s budding female cricketer aspires to play for Team India

Sopore: Young women in Kashmir have been actively participating in playing various sports over the past few years. Some of them have even decided to make a career out of sports; one such example is Warpora Sopore's aspiring cricketer Snober Samander.

Snober has developed the abilities of a seasoned batter, earning her respect throughout Kashmir.

Snober, a 5th-semester student at Government Degree College for Women Sopore started playing cricket during her school days.

After passing her 10th class she couldn’t play cricket for two years due to lack of a playground at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore from where she passed her 12th class but at college, she has been actively playing cricket.