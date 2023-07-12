Sopore’s budding female cricketer aspires to play for Team India

Sopore: Young women in Kashmir have been actively participating in playing various sports over the past few years. Some of them have even decided to make a career out of sports; one such example is Warpora Sopore's aspiring cricketer Snober Samander.
Snober has developed the abilities of a seasoned batter, earning her respect throughout Kashmir.
Snober, a 5th-semester student at Government Degree College for Women Sopore started playing cricket during her school days.
After passing her 10th class she couldn’t play cricket for two years due to lack of a playground at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore from where she passed her 12th class but at college, she has been actively playing cricket.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, Snober said that she has been associated with the Baramulla Game Swingers cricket club for the last two years.
“I am playing as an opener in my team which gives me ample time to face maximum deliveries. I have represented my side in big tournaments held across Kashmir and recently I had the honour of being an orange cap holder in North Kashmir Women’s Premier League for scoring the maximum 178 runs,” she said.
Daughter of a medical shop salesman, Snober is determined to represent the Indian national women’s cricket team. She idealises Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.
Snober has faced a lot of obstacles with infrastructure and coaching so far. “Since I wanted to get coaching from some reputed institute so two years back I went to Srinagar for the same. Although the coaching was free there, I had to pay for boarding and lodging and due to financial constraints I could bear expenses for only two months following which I had to return,” Snober added.
Snober acknowledged the difficulties she encountered as a female cricket player in her area but appreciated her family’s steadfast support in helping her to achieve her goals.
Snober has sought financial help from the authorities at the helm of affairs so that she can continue her passion for playing cricket.