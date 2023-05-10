South Africa qualifies for ODI WC 2023

Ireland would not be able to qualify automatically for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Eight teams have made their entry to the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with South Africa edging Ireland for the final spot after the latter’s Super League clash against Bangladesh in Chelmsford as per ICC.

The most recent changes in the race for automatic spots had come after Sri Lanka’s unsuccessful series against New Zealand, and South Africa’s two recent wins over the Netherlands in a home series.