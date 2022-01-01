South Africa v India | Team India gear up for 2nd Test at Wanderers on Jan 3

India is leading the series 1-0 after winning the first Test at SuperSport Park by 113 runs. The ViratKohli-led side signed off from a memorable 2021 in Test cricket by becoming the first Asian side to win a Test at Centurion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a 32-second video of the Indian team training at the ‘Bullring’. “We are here at The Wanderers to prepare for the 2nd Test. New Day.New Year.New Start.Same Focus.Lets GO #TeamIndia | #SAvIND,” read the caption of the video posted by the BCCI.