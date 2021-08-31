South Kashmir sports festival concludes

Srinagar: The fortnight long South Kashmir Sports Festival 2021 concluded today at Batpora Stadium, Shopian, after a spectacular sports extravaganza involving various disciplines, including Cricket, Volley Ball, Kabbadi and Athletics.

According to a statement issued by Defence Spokesperson, inter district Sporting event, had commenced on 17 August 2021 and was organised by Indian Army, as part of Swamim Vijay Varsh celebrations. The event saw the best of South Kashmir compete in various disciplines to earn a place in the finals here today at Batpora Stadium, Shopian.

The pulsating final events in Athletics, Volley Ball and Kabbadi enthralled the large crowd of over 5000 people with some captivating moments of skill, grit and undeniable passion..

Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding Chinar Corps attended the concluding Ceremony. He was joined by Major Gen Rashim Bali, GOC Victor Force, Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir, Deepak Ratan, IG (Ops) CRPF, Kashmir and several other civil and military officials.

Speaking to the athletes, GOC Chinar Corps applauded the efforts of all sportspersons and encouraged them to give their best in future sporting events.