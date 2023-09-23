South Kashmir Sports Festival concludes

Srinagar: Shopian town came alive with excitement and vigour as it hosted an impressive sports spectacle to conclude the annual South Kashmir Sports Festival, known as ‘Jashn-e-Janoob.’

A statement said that organised by the Indian Army, the event featured a wide range of track and field competitions that kicked off on September 15. Athletes from 48 schools in South Kashmir showcased their talents in intense competition, aiming for a spot in the finals held at Batpora Stadium in Shopian on September 23. “The event drew an enormous crowd of nearly 5000 spectators hailing from different areas of South Kashmir.”

“Indian Army is committed to nurturing the talent of Kashmiri Youth through various programmes and the conduct of such events is a step towards this direction. It is noteworthy that these events were org by the people, for the people and the Army has only acted as a facilitator. Such events will project Shopian as a place for tourism and sports, thereby realising its true potential.”