South Kashmir youth wins silver in Asian Shooting Championship
Srinagar, Oct 29: Zahid Hussain from Anantnang on Sunday bagged silver medal at Asian Shooting Championship in South Korea.
Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on X (Formerly Twitter) wrote: put your hands together and congratulate Zahid hussain from Anantnag who won silver medal at Asian Shooting Championship South Korea."
The Asian Shooting Championships 2023 is a qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympics. A total of 24 Olympic quotas are on offer with the top two finishers (one per country) in each of the 12 Olympic shooting events securing a spot for their national teams.