Southee's five-wicket haul helps New Zealand 19 run win over UAE in 1st T20I

Dubai, Aug 18: A half-century by Tim Seifert and a scorching five-wicket haul by pacer Tim Southee helped New Zealand clinch a hard-fought, narrow win against United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the first match of the three-match T20I series in Dubai on Thursday.

With this win, NZ has a 1-0 lead over UAE, who fought really hard to push NZ to their limits.

Put to bat first by UAE, NZ lost opener Chad Bowes on the very first ball.

From that point, Seifert and wicketkeeper-batter Dane Cleaver started to rebuild the innings, with Seifert doing the majority of the attacking.

However, at the end of the powerplay in six overs, Kiwis lost Cleaver for just four runs. NZ was 51/2 in six overs.

Seifert brought up his half-century in 30 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

Basil Hameed put an end to Seifert's innings at 55 in 34 balls, with help of a catch from Aayan Afzal Khan. NZ was 60/3 in 7.1 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, Kiwis were 73/4, with Chapman (8*) and Jimmy Neesham (3*) unbeaten. They looked in real trouble after losing Mitchell Santner (2) and Mark Chapman (15) quickly. Kiwis sunk to 85/5 in 12.1 overs. Basil getting Seifert and Santner quickly changed the game for Kiwis.

However, Neesham and Cole McConchie continued to put up a fight, reaching the 100-run mark in 14 overs.

Junaid Siddique broke their short 24-run stand, dismissing Neesham for 25 off 22 balls. NZ was 109/6 in 15.2 overs.

A quick 46-run partnership between McConchie (31* in 24 balls with one four) and Rachin Ravindra (21* in 11 balls with one four and a six) helped Kiwis end their innings beyond the 150-run mark at 155/6 in 20 overs.