SP College beats Amar Singh College in a friendly cricket match
Srinagar: The staff of Sri Pratap (SP) College and Amar Singh College today played a friendly T20 match at the main ground of SP College Srinagar.
This was the first major sports activity organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports of S.P College, after the second wave of Covid-19.
The Director Colleges J&K Higher Education Department, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was the Chief Guest on the occasion and also inaugurated the match.
At the outset, Amar Singh College Staff won the toss and elected to bat first, they were bowled out on the score of 91 runs by S.P College and Lukman from S.P College took 4 wickets.
S.P College comprehensively chased the score in just 12 overs and won the match by 5 wickets Owais Wani, Irshad Salam and Lukman scored 22, 19 and 18 runs; Lukman was adjudged Man of the Match by taking 4 wickets and scoring 18 runs.
Closing ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar Prof (Dr) Qayyum Husain who was also the Chief Guest of the occasion and presented winner and runner-up trophies to the captains.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor Cluster University highlighted the importance of co-curricular activities in shaping the personality, self-esteem and confidence of an individual besides it can help build a strong character.
Principal S.P College Dr Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal, AAA Memorial College Bemina Dr Nasreen Aman, Principal Govt College of Education Dr Roohi Kant, College Teacher Association President Prof. Tariq Ashai, Ex-Director Colleges Prof Zahoor Ahmad Chatt, Ex-Director Colleges Dr Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Ex-Principal Prof Bashir Ahmad Shah and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.