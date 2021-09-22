SP College beats Amar Singh College in a friendly cricket match

Srinagar: The staff of Sri Pratap (SP) College and Amar Singh College today played a friendly T20 match at the main ground of SP College Srinagar.

This was the first major sports activity organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports of S.P College, after the second wave of Covid-19.

The Director Colleges J&K Higher Education Department, Prof (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was the Chief Guest on the occasion and also inaugurated the match.

At the outset, Amar Singh College Staff won the toss and elected to bat first, they were bowled out on the score of 91 runs by S.P College and Lukman from S.P College took 4 wickets.

S.P College comprehensively chased the score in just 12 overs and won the match by 5 wickets Owais Wani, Irshad Salam and Lukman scored 22, 19 and 18 runs; Lukman was adjudged Man of the Match by taking 4 wickets and scoring 18 runs.