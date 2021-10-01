SP College organises 3- day trekking, camping programme

About 40 students from different courses participated in the programme out of which seventeen were girls. The students were accompanied by NSS officers, Dr. Khalida Hassan, Dr. Sameera Siraj and Dr. Syed Rashid Masood, in-charge female students, Dr. Nadia Shah, Director Department of Physical Education, Owais Wani, in-charge male students, Dr. Syed Ovais Rizvi and Dr. Mir Irfanullah.

On the first day, students did a light warm up trek to Baba Reshi from Gulmarg which acted as the base camp for all the three days. The trek was completed in 4 hours. The day concluded with multiple cultural activities carried around a campfire.

Similarly, on the second day, the participants did a trek to Affarwat Mountain. In order to boost the morale of the staff as well as students, Prof (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan, Principal of the college joined the participants and encouraged them to keep the spirits high. He spoke about the importance of such events which act as stress busters amidst the tough covid times.

On the third day, students participated in social outreach programmes wherein they undertook awareness drives regarding the importance of hygiene and sanitation. Further, they spoke to tourists and locals alike regarding the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining hand hygiene during Covid times.