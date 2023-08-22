Spanish coach says World Cup trophy belongs to all players

Sydney, Aug 21: After Olga Carmona's decisive goal ensured a victory over the European champions in the World Cup final, Spanish manager Jorge Vilda expressed that the challenges faced were well worth it.
“I am very happy that we are champions of the world,” he was quoted as saying by Xinhua. “I've always said that if all the suffering was necessary to become world champions, it would be worth it.”
“We were playing like Spain,” he praised. “They feel that they know they're capable of playing like this, and they were extraordinary, not just for today but throughout the two months.”
In their first-ever final, Spain etched their name in history by winning the Women's World Cup. “The only way to achieve success is by working, working, working. That's how we've achieved it,” Vilda emphasised.