Specially abled athletes inspire hope, resilience in Bandipora sports event

Bandipora: Scores of specially-abled persons from north Kashmir districts showcased their talent and spirit in a range of sports activities at the SK Sports Stadium in Bandipora on Wednesday.

The event was organised by the district disability rehabilitation programme in Bandipora in association with the She Hope Society for Women Entrepreneurs, and sponsored by the HCL Foundation. The participants competed in wheelchair races, cricket matches, chess, and carrom.

Showkat Ahmad Mir, a 20-year-old from Baramulla and captain of the cricket team that won against Baramulla, said he was happy to be part of the event and urged other disabled persons to join such activities.

"They don't have to lose hope or shy away from things. They need to come out and show their talent to the world," he said.

Mohammad Shafi Mir, a wheelchair-bound student from Hajin who is pursuing a BSc degree and preparing for NEET, also appreciated the initiative for highlighting the issues and aspirations of specially-abled people.

Syed Ashiq from Ganderbal, who has a crippling disability, has been playing cricket for almost seven years. He is the wicketkeeper for his team, despite his small stature and limited mobility.