Sports activities begin for tribals, elderly people in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Sports activities for tribals and elderly people were organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Director, Subash C Chibber presided over the function organised in this connection. In his speech, he appreciated District Youth Services and Sports Office Ganderbal for organising such unique sports events for the tribal communities and elderly people of the district.

Director Sports, later on, visited the proposed site of the Zonal Playfield at Baghi Surfraw. District Development Council (DDC) Member Noorani Ahmad along with Various heads of the Institutions and other senior officers and officials of the Department besides scores of people from different areas of the District were also present in the event. On this occasion, President Gujar Mahasaba Highlighted the importance of sports activities especially for these tribal people and thanked the Department of YSS for providing this maiden opportunity to them at such a large scale.