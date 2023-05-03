‘Sports activities can help in eradication of drug menace’

Srinagar, May 3: The Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department, SarmadHafeez held a meeting with the representatives of recognised Sports Associations of J&K at PanchayatBhawan, Jammu on Wednesday.
The meeting was held to review the calendar of activities for the year 2023-24.
While welcoming the representatives and office bearers of the recognised sports associations, SarmadHafeez asked them to work for the betterment of the athletes and address their legitimate demands.
He informed the participants that a lot of sports infrastructure has been created in the J&K which has reciprocated in the performance of the athletes at national and international levels besides hosting of mega-events.
SarmadHafeez also apprised that the J&K administration has been kind enough to augment the increased capex budget along with several other reformative measures to create more facilities in various sports disciplines. He stressed the representatives of sports associations diversify their activities across J&K and refrain from limiting their scope to capital cities only.
He sought cooperation from the sports associations to achieve the target of reaching out to 70 lakh youth this year and focus on involving athletes from all age groups including participants in the new vertical of the ‘golden age ‘and ‘specially abled athletes’.
He also sought active support from the representatives of the associations to eradicate the drug menace which has touched dangerous prepositions and stressed the need to motivate the youth to embrace sports for channelizing their energies in the right direction.
Appreciating the role played by the J&K Sports Council in hosting the three editions of the Khelo India Winter Games successfully, he said the endeavour also helped in the promotion of tourism.
Later in the day, Secretary YSS SarmadHafeez inaugurated the Gymnasium Centre at New Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium, Jammu, and new Billiard tables placed in the Billiards Hall. He stressed upon proper utilization of sports facilities to excel in national and international Competitions.