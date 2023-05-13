Sports activities for senior citizens held

Ganderbal, May 13: In continuation of the celebration of Sports Week - for senior citizens, the Department of Youth Services and Sports Officer, District Ganderbal celebrated Sports Week (Sports for Seniors) from May 9 in order to encourage the senior citizens to participate in different sports activities (recreational/Indoor).
The sports for senior citizens shall remain to continue throughout the week in the district. An official said that atleast 35 senior citizens participated in various sports activities on Friday. He said that on Saturday a similar event was held at Hope Disability Centre Wayil. He said all activities are conducted under the banner of AzadikaAmritMahotsav.