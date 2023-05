Sports activities for senior citizens held at Budgam

Budgam: In connection with Senior Citizens Sports Week (Sports for Seniors), the District Youth Services and Sports Department, Budgam (DYSS) today held various sports activities in the district.

In this connection, Zone Chadoora organised sports events for senior citizens in the discipline of Gulli Danda, Hopscotch, Carrom, Cricket, and Table Tennis at Repora, Chadoora and Surasyar.

68 Senior Citizens from Zone Chadoora participated in these events with great enthusiasm.

So far, 272 senior citizens participated in different sports activities in the district.