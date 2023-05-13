Sports

Sports activities for seniors in full swing in Baramulla

Representational ImageFile: Flickr
GK NEWS SERVICE

Srinagar, May 13: As part of the ongoing Sports for Seniors initiative the sports activities were held in various parts of District Baramulla on Saturday.

The event conducted by the Department of Youth Services and Sports was held in Zone Pattan, Zone Fatehgarh and Zone Uri of the Baramulla district.

A good number of senior citizens participated and enjoyed the moment. The aim of the department was to engage senior citizens and other people in civil society and to impart Sports skills to them, the statement said.

