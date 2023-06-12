Sports activities keep Srinagar youth busy amid soaring mercury

Srinagar, June 12: Due to its setting and abundance of recreational areas, Hazratbal outlying area has developed into a centre for sporting activities as the summer temperatures rise.
The Burzahama ground, which is spread out over dozens of kanals of land, draws young people from all around the region who participate in various sports activities.
Over the past several years, the renowned Burzahama Premier League has kept the young interested in cricket, and as a result, numerous more leagues have been established nearby.
“The area has many places where the sport is thriving. Although we are still awaiting an official sports ground but given the landscape of the area, we are getting enough options to play sports like cricket, football, badminton, etc,” said Ashiq Ahmad a local.
Waseem Ahmed, a Cricket league organiser from the area, said that they organised the famous Burzahama Premier League for several years, which became an inspiration for others to follow.
“We organised these matches here in Burzahama and also outside our area. The response was good, and many other neighbouring areas are following the trend. These days Champions League Chandpora is going on in our nearby area of Chandpora in which cricket enthusiasts from our area and from across Kashmir are participating,” he said.
The area, due to its picturesque hilly landscape, has become an attraction to cyclists who organize cycling trips in the area, particularly in summer.
Musaib Ahmad, a professional cyclist from the area of Gasso said that the cycling route from the areas of Burzaham, Khimber, Dara, Syedpora, and New Theed has become famous. He also organizes cycling trips locally, which attract youth from across the area.
“This area has natural cycling tracks which is a good thing. Over the years, I have seen the youth of the area taking an interest in this sports activity which is a good sign. I hope that government will do more to enhance sports activities in the area which will be beyond cricket,” he added.
The archaeological site of Burzahma and other grounds in the locality has become a hub of sports activities like volleyball, badminton, and football. Every day youth carrying backpacks arrive at these grounds and organise matches locally. In addition to this, many children are seen indulging in such sports activities.
“For years, every summer, the sports like football, volleyball, and badminton are played here in Burzahama. Local youth from the area and the adjacent areas organise small tournaments and play locally. It keeps us engaged and also keeps us healthy after a hectic day at schools, colleges, and offices,” said Faisal a local resident.
The locals said that given the rise in drug abuse in Kashmir, such sports activities are a silver lining. They said authorities should do more to promote sports and create infrastructure for the same so that youth will be busy with healthy activities and stay away from drug abuse.