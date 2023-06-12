Sports activities keep Srinagar youth busy amid soaring mercury

“We organised these matches here in Burzahama and also outside our area. The response was good, and many other neighbouring areas are following the trend. These days Champions League Chandpora is going on in our nearby area of Chandpora in which cricket enthusiasts from our area and from across Kashmir are participating,” he said.

The area, due to its picturesque hilly landscape, has become an attraction to cyclists who organize cycling trips in the area, particularly in summer.

Musaib Ahmad, a professional cyclist from the area of Gasso said that the cycling route from the areas of Burzaham, Khimber, Dara, Syedpora, and New Theed has become famous. He also organizes cycling trips locally, which attract youth from across the area.