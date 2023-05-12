Sports Association of Deaf to hold elections

Srinagar, May 12: All Jammu and Kashmir Sports Association of the Deaf is going to conduct its elections for various posts.
The association issued the election notice recently and has asked all the district units to nominate its candidates for the posts.
“This is to inform all the concerned that the General Elections or the Association is being held soon for the post of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Executive members and the tenure of posts is four years. Each District Association affiliated with the All Jammu and Kashmir Sports Association of the Deaf have to participate in the coming elections. The necessary arrangements on this behalf are being made,” a statement issued reads.
Association has asked district units to send the names of their nominated candidates within 10 days. It also asked persons or organisations to register any objections if any within the next 10 days.