Sports competition for specially-abled persons held

Srinagar: As part of the week-long Para Sports Week, the Department of Youth Services and Sports District Srinagar held a sports competition for specially-abled persons at Abhedananda Home Solina, here on Thursday.
In the event competition of Volleyball, Chess, Carrom and recreational games were held. Around 150 Specially-abled Persons participated in the competition.
The initiative has been taken to engage these Specially-abled persons in different sports activities so that they can show their talent and reach the next higher level.
In order to channel their talent and give them space to perform their hidden talent for which the Government is very much interested to conduct such tournaments, and competitions for this category at the Interdistrict level.