Sports Council Academy win Youth Football League Championship

While it was a must-win game for the J&K bank colts to lay their hand on the coveted trophy and all Sports Council FA had to do was deny their opponents any such chance. The Sports Council FA defense guarded their goal post and shrank all the chances of their opponents taking to earn an extra point from the game.

Sports Council FA stuck to their game plan and settled for a draw which meant that the effort was enough to hand them over the championship badge. It was a second straight championship title for SCFA colts this season who have been training under the watchful eyes of JavedSofi, Football Coach J&K Sports Council.