Srinagar: As part of the J&K Government Awards, the J&K Sports Council was awarded for meritorious public service.

On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, 18 departments were awarded for Meritorious Public Service which included J&K Sports Council. It is the first time that the Sports Council has recieved this award.

During the previous year, the Sports Council held various events and drafted various policies for the welfare of sportspersons and the betterment of sports.