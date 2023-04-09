Sports Council conducts senior citizen competition

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council conducted competitions for the senior citizens at Pologround Sports Complex Srinagar and KK Hakhu Astro Turf Jammu under the Sports for All, an initiative of J&K Sports Council to celebrate the spirit of the “golden age”.

Appreciating the motivation and enthusiasm of the participants towards the sports event organised by J&K Sports Council for the elderly, Sarmad Hafeez Secretary, Secretary Department of Youth Services and Sports said that the response of veterans is very praiseworthy and that sports have no age barrier and a little spark and motivation is enough to keep the passion going.

Secretary J&K Sports Council said that the events like these are a great stress buster and I am sure each participant after going back to their respective homes will be all fresh and rejuvenated.