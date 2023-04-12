Sports Council Cricket Academy book place in final

Srinagar, Apr 12: J&K Sports Council Cricket Academy has booked its place in the final of the J&K Sports Council Under 19 Cricket Tournament at TRC Ground Srinagar on Tuesday.
In the semifinal played, Sports Council Academy beat Kashmir Knights Dalgate.
After winning the toss Kashmir Knights Dalgate elected to bat first and managed to score only 113 runs in the allotted overs.
Abid was the highest scorer for Kashmir Knights Dalgate with 31 runs.
While chasing the target of 114 runs, Sports Council Cricket Academy achieved the target easily.
Taufeeq from Sports Council Cricket Academy was the highest scorer with 88 runs and later was declared the man of the match.