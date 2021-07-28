Sports Council distributes Olympic T-Shirts

Srinagar: J&K Sports Council on Wednesday distributed Olympic T-Shirts amoung players and officials at Indoor Sports Hall Polo Ground here .

The Olympic T-Shirts were handed over to prominent players, coaches and officials by Divisional Sports Officer, Kashmir Nuzhat Farooq.

On the occasion participants reinforced their vow to support CHEER4INDIA campaign and root for the Indian contingent participating in Tokyo2020 Olympics being held in Japan, the Sports Council statement said.

Amoung others present on the occasion were Muhammad Iqbal, Sheikh Irfan and Adil Haqani from CDK, J&K Sports Council besides coaches of various games.