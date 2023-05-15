Sports Council organises events across J&K

Srinagar: A number of sports activities were held across the union territory J&K today as well. The star attraction of the day was the twin events of Central and South Kashmir.
While in South Kashmir, J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Rajpora Youth organised a sports event for public awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse in the Indoor Sports Complex in Rajpora Pulwama.
The event was not only aimed at showcasing the athletic prowess of the participants but also served as a platform for critical discussions and the announcement of significant initiatives for the development of sports infrastructure in the region.
The event commenced with great enthusiasm, as the locals and people from adjoining areas gathered in large numbers to witness an array of sporting activities
The Secretary J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull presided over the function as the chief guest while Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir Nuzhat Farooq was the guest of honour on the occasion.
The event brought an audience from varied backgrounds together which included students, teachers, local Auqaf Islamic scholars, and prominent personalities from the adjoining areas.
While speaking on the occasion, Nuzhat Gull emphasized the importance of promoting sports psychology as a means to combat the drug menace adding that sports have a great positive impact on society which will go a long way in making it robust and pragmatic.
Secretary Sports Council met numerous delegations and gave a patient hearing to their concerns, assuring that all genuine issues will be addressed soon.