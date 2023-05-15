Sports Council organises events across J&K

Srinagar: A number of sports activities were held across the union territory J&K today as well. The star attraction of the day was the twin events of Central and South Kashmir.

While in South Kashmir, J&K Sports Council in collaboration with Rajpora Youth organised a sports event for public awareness about the ill effects of drug abuse in the Indoor Sports Complex in Rajpora Pulwama.

The event was not only aimed at showcasing the athletic prowess of the participants but also served as a platform for critical discussions and the announcement of significant initiatives for the development of sports infrastructure in the region.