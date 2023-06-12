Sports Council promotes yoga for transformative impact on health

Srinagar, June 12: J&K Sports Council’s focus on community sports, promoting healthy lifestyles and providing result-oriented coaching to youth and ensuring gender equality in sports by supporting events like North Kashmir Women's Premier League has contributed to the growth and development of sports in the region. The North Kashmir Women's Premier League is a serious effort to provide the Valley's female cricketers with equal opportunities and recognition as their male counterparts.
In addition, initiatives such as roller field hockey at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu, cricket training at the TRC Cricket Academy in Srinagar and the South Kashmir Cricket Academy in Bijbehara provide ample opportunities for players to improve their skills and compete at a higher level.
The intense efforts of the Sports Council at the grassroots level have led to the remarkable success of J&K athletes in almost every era they step in, which has become the norm in recent times. Yesterday's pretenders are today's contenders, highlighting the promising potential of budding athletes in the region.
By mentoring youth in various academies, the Sports Council ensures that young athletes have the skills and support they need to compete and succeed at a high level. These initiatives are critical to fostering a culture of sports and wellness in Jammu and Kashmir and help promote healthy lifestyles and personal development for citizens.
The J&K Sports Council, apart from its regular activities, also plays an important role in promoting physical fitness and a healthy lifestyle by collaborating for events like Prayas International Yoga Day. The event was organized at KK Hakku Stadium in Jammu and was a great success.