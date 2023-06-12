Sports Council promotes yoga for transformative impact on health

In addition, initiatives such as roller field hockey at the M.A. Stadium in Jammu, cricket training at the TRC Cricket Academy in Srinagar and the South Kashmir Cricket Academy in Bijbehara provide ample opportunities for players to improve their skills and compete at a higher level.

The intense efforts of the Sports Council at the grassroots level have led to the remarkable success of J&K athletes in almost every era they step in, which has become the norm in recent times. Yesterday's pretenders are today's contenders, highlighting the promising potential of budding athletes in the region.