Sports Council, SAI sign MoU for flourishing sports in J&K

Thanks to the Khelo India initiative, several talented athletes across Jammu and Kashmir have been given a platform to showcase their skills and get the necessary exposure and training to excel in their respective sports. The Khelo India centers have been instrumental in tapping the sporting potential of the region and nurturing it from a grassroots level.

Most of the Khelo India centers are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, highly qualified coaches, and a range of training programs that cater to the needs of athletes from various age groups and disciplines. This has not only helped in the overall development of sports in the region but has also encouraged more and more children to take up sports as a viable career option.

In recent years, the demand for more Khelo India centers has significantly increased as sports enthusiasts and parents are realizing the immense potential that these centers have in shaping young talent. With the increasing demand, it is hoped that more Khelo India centers will be set up across J&K is expected to produce top-class athletes and contribute to the country's sporting legacy.