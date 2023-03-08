Sports Council to revive Lawn Tennis in J&K

Srinagar: Sports Council is aiming to revive the Lawn Tennis sport in J&K.

The Lawn Tennis Association under the guidance of J&K Sports Council is determined to take this sport to the nook and corner of all 20 districts.

In this regard, extensive tennis activities are in pipeline. The JKLTA has already conducted a week-long coaching camp at Srinagar in October last year followed by one more camp in Jammu under the guidance of the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) coach.

Both camps were received well by tennis lovers and they pitched for frequent camps of similar nature.