Sports Council to revive Lawn Tennis in J&K

Srinagar: Sports Council is aiming to revive the Lawn Tennis sport in J&K.
The Lawn Tennis Association under the guidance of J&K Sports Council is determined to take this sport to the nook and corner of all 20 districts.
In this regard, extensive tennis activities are in pipeline. The JKLTA has already conducted a week-long coaching camp at Srinagar in October last year followed by one more camp in Jammu under the guidance of the All-India Tennis Association (AITA) coach.
Both camps were received well by tennis lovers and they pitched for frequent camps of similar nature.
Speaking on the sidelines, Secretary J&K Sports Council said that though Lawn Tennis Association of J&K continued to make useful contributions to the promotion of Tennis by playing a major role in the successful conduct of the All-India Police Officers Tennis Championship, and North Zone Women Tennis Championship besides facilitating players in participating in various tournaments, yet the activities at grassroots were wanting.
Appreciating the role of Secretary J&K Sports Council, the office bearers of Lawn Tennis Association said that it is only because of her motivation that new life has been infused in the game and newly laid sports-specific infrastructure will only aid the pursuit.
General Secretary of J&K Lawn Tennis Association, Captain Murti Gupta added that the role of Secretary all through has been very encouraging and the special impetus given to the sports sector across the Union Territory can be gauged from the changing landscape of the sports sector, clubbed with the performance of athletes at both national and international platforms.