Sports Council's coaching camp concludes in Shopian

The camp was inaugurated by Nuzhat Gull, Secretary J&K Sports Council and around 30 players had registered for it.

Secretary, Sports Council remarked that the coaching camp in the peripheries of the union territory shall not only help in unearthing hidden talent but may become a means to add talent to the sports pool of J&K.

Joginder Singh, Hockey Coach of J&K Sports Council who is posted in Jammu division was specially deputed in Shopian district for the camp. Singh was thrilled to find enthusiasm among the players present in the camp and he felt that camp has brought talent to fore.

Secretary Hockey Association for district Shopian applauded the role of J&K Sports Council staff associated with the camp in general and Secretary Sports Council in particular for their cooperation in organizing the camp.