Sports Deptt organises mega cycle rally

Srinagar July 15: The Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K organised a megacycle race in collaboration with the Excise Department Kashmir for boys falling under the age groups of 14, 17 and 19 years.
The main objective of this race was to make Srinagar drug-free. 450 participants hailing from Govt and private schools of Srinagar District participated in this race.
Deputy Excise Commissioner, Tazium Mukhtar flagged off the race. She was accompanied by District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Srinagar Gh. Hassan Lone, Zonal Physical Education Officers, and the field staff of the Department of YSS.
The race started from Bakhshi Stadium Srinagar and proceeded via Abdullah Bridge, TRC, Gupkar Road, Boulevard and ended at Botanical Garden, Srinagar. Medical facilities were kept available and refreshments were provided to all the participants.
At the culmination of the race Excise and taxation officer Central Kashmir Shamsu-Duha along with the senior officers of Excise Kashmir and Officers of DYSSO, Srinagar took a pledge in the presence of a huge gathering of participants against drugs. Winners of the cycle race were awarded trophies/medals as well as merit certificates by Shamsu-Duha along with DYSSO.