Sports Deptt organises mega cycle rally

The main objective of this race was to make Srinagar drug-free. 450 participants hailing from Govt and private schools of Srinagar District participated in this race.

Deputy Excise Commissioner, Tazium Mukhtar flagged off the race. She was accompanied by District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Srinagar Gh. Hassan Lone, Zonal Physical Education Officers, and the field staff of the Department of YSS.