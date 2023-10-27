Sports event organised for Children with Special Needs

In his address, the SDM South called for hosting such programs for specially-abled children on regular intervals so that a feeling of self-confidence is developed among them.

The CEO reiterated that these specially-abled children are no way less than normal children and they can excel in every field if provided such opportunities.

He thanked the parents of the specially-abled children for sparing their valuable time in making this program a great success. All the children were given appreciation certificates for taking part in the events.