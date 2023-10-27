Sports event organised for Children with Special Needs

Jammu, Oct 27: Sports event for specially-abled children was organized today in Government High School, Jammu Cantt. The event was held under the guidance of Project Director Samagra Shiksha J&K, Deep Raj.
SDM South, Atul Dutt Sharma inaugurated the tournament in the presence of Chief Education Officer, Suraj Singh Rathore, DEPO, TS Billowria and State Coordinator Inclusive Education, Vijay Singh.
More than 100 special children from different zones competed in the games including Chess, Tug of War, Badminton, Foot Race, Carrom Board. The program organized by CEO Office aimed at providing equity, equal access, and equal opportunity to Children with Special Needs in the field of education and other spheres.
In his address, the SDM South called for hosting such programs for specially-abled children on regular intervals so that a feeling of self-confidence is developed among them.
The CEO reiterated that these specially-abled children are no way less than normal children and they can excel in every field if provided such opportunities.
He thanked the parents of the specially-abled children for sparing their valuable time in making this program a great success. All the children were given appreciation certificates for taking part in the events.